Victim identified after man hit, killed while walking on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police released new details after one person was killed in a crash on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:29 a.m. Friday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on the 2100 block of Peters Creek Parkway, north of Silas Creek Parkway.

Police say a 2015 Hyundai Sonata was heading north on Peters Creek Parkway when 44-year-old Kelly Poindexter Bowman Jr., who had been standing on the center media, began walking across the road east into the northbound lanes.

Officers say they do not know why Bowman walked into the road.

The Sonata struck the man. The victim died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative, according to police.

The northbound lanes of the 2100 block of Peters Creek Pkwy were closed for about 2 and a half during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.