Victim identified after fatal stabbing at Open Door Ministries in High Point

Kelvin D. Wyche

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have identified the man that was stabbed and killed inside of Open Door Ministries in High Point.

At about 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a stabbing at 400 North Centennial Street.

At the scene, officers found Kelvin D. Wyche, 30, suffering from stab wounds, police said.

Officers gave medical assistance until fire and EMS crews arrived. The victim ultimately died of his injuries.

Officers arrested and charged Michael Gahagan, 48, of High Point, with second-degree murder. He received a $1 million bond.

Michael Gahagan

According to Executive Director Ryan Ross, there was a fight between two residents who had been living at the facility for “a couple of months.” He said he does not know what incited it.

Weapons are prohibited in the facility, and the executive director said they are working to determine how the weapon got in.

Open Door Ministries is still open and serving meals.

Additional counselors will be on hand Thursday for residents and staff who may need to talk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Crump at (336) 887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.