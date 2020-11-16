Victim identified after fatal crash on Midway School Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash on Midway School Road in Winston-Salem, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 7:32 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the scene on Midway School Road, just west of Concrete Works Road.

Troopers say a Honda was heading east when it crossed left of center and then went back to the right where it ran off the road. The vehicle then hit a gravel mound and a parked car.

The driver, 30-year-old Brittany Scott, of Winston-Salem, was killed.