Victim identified after fatal crash on Midway School Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash on Midway School Road in Winston-Salem, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 7:32 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the scene on Midway School Road, just west of Concrete Works Road.
Troopers say a Honda was heading east when it crossed left of center and then went back to the right where it ran off the road. The vehicle then hit a gravel mound and a parked car.
The driver, 30-year-old Brittany Scott, of Winston-Salem, was killed.
