Victim identified after deadly mobile home fire on Hoover Road in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The victim of a deadly mobile home fire in Davidson County on Tuesday night has been identified.

The fire was reported at 9:05 p.m. at 2605 Hoover Road, northwest of Lexington, according to the Davidson County 911 center.

Stephanie Laver, 43, was killed.

In addition to firefighters, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Davidson County EMS also responded to the scene.

A deputy on the scene said the sheriff’s office will be investigating the fire along with firefighters.

Smoke damage could be seen at multiple windows, as well as the front door. The extent of the damage is unclear.

There is no word on other injuries or fatalities.

The following video is courtesy of Joseph Casolo.