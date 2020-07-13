Victim identified after crash kills bicyclist on US 29 in Rockingham County, troopers say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Greensboro bicyclist lost his life after a crash on U.S. 29 in Rockingham County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10:14 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 29 at the intersection with Cornelius Road in Rockingham County.

Donald Lee Farrar, 64, of Greensboro, was biking across U.S. 29 from Cornelius Road when he collided with a black 2014 BMW passenger car, which was heading south of U.S. 29, in the right lane.

Farrar was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver was not injured.

No charges have been filed.