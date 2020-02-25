Victim drives to Greensboro steakhouse for help after shooting, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person drove to a Greensboro steakhouse after getting shot, according to police.

At about 11:49 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting victim at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at 300 Green Valley Road.

At the scene, officers found a person who had been shot.

The victim told police they were shot in the area of Pembroke Road and Battleground Avenue.

After the shooting, the victim drove to Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse where police were called.

EMS took the victim to the hospital. They are in stable condition.

Police say no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.