Victim dies after shooting on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of West Gate City Boulevard and South Holden Road.

One person was taken to a hospital. At the time, police said the victim was in unknown condition.

The victim, 26-year-old Devante Dino Coleman, of Greensboro, died of his injuries.

The case is now under investigation as a homicide.

Police closed the eastbound lane of West Gate City Boulevard starting Boulevard Way.

The northbound and southbound lanes of South Holden Road were also closed at West Gate City Boulevard.

The roads have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.