Victim dies after shooting on Cherbonne Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is now dead after he was shot on Cherbonne Drive, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 10:47 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 2500 block of Cherbonne Drive.

At the scene, officers found 27-year-old Trebien Devon Womack, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, police said Womack died, and investigators reclassified the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.