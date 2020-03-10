Victim dies after shooting in Graham; suspect now charged with murder

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man has died after a shooting in Graham on Sunday, according to a news release from Graham police.

At 7:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at 100 E. Hill St.

At the scene, officers found 34-year-old Antonio Williamson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries on Monday.

Officers identified 52-year-old Donald Douglas Vincent as a suspect and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Following Williamson’s death, his charges were upgraded to first-degree murder.