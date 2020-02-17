Victim dies after shooting in Bunker Hill Road area in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say a person died after he was shot in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

At 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Kernersville police called in Greensboro officers to help with a homicide investigation.

Greensboro Police Department says a person was killed at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was initially taken to a Forsyth County medical facility in a private vehicle.

Kernersville police responded to the medical facility but turned the case over to GPD after getting information that suggested the killing happened in Greensboro.

Officers believe the unidentified, male victim was shot during a conflict in the area of the 400 block of Bunker Hill Road. Officers did not provide an age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.