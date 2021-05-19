Victim dies after man leaves woman suffering from gunshot wound with EMS in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY. N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a man left her with EMS with a gunshot wound, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 1300 block of Gheen Road in Salisbury.

A Rowan County EMS unit was on the 1300 block of Gheen Road for an unrelated routine medical call when man drove up in a black pickup truck.

The man told EMS he had a woman with a gunshot wound in his truck. The first responders immediately took action to help.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old April Elesha Whitley, of Woodleaf.

She had a gunshot wound to the right side of her chest.

The man left Whitley with EMS and drove away without giving any other information.

Paramedics got the victim into an ambulance and drove her to a hospital. She died shortly after arriving at the emergency room.

Deputies found the crime scene on the 1200 block of Gheen Road. There were some shell casings in the driveway and other evidence at the scene.

Investigators questioned the people that live at the home and neighbors, asking if they knew of any possible shooting.

Investigators were able to get very limited information from Whitley before she died. They believe that she arrived at the address on Gheen Road riding as a passenger in a vehicle with two other people. As they got out of the vehicle, an unknown person jumped out of a nearby ditch and started shooting. Whitley has hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call for Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Adam Ratledge, at (704) 216-8739, 1st Sgt. Ollie Greene at (704) 216-8686, 1st. Lt. Rodney Mahaley at (704) 216-8711 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.