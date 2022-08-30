DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “An Evening with Kamala Harris,” otherwise known as a fundraiser for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, is set for Thursday in Durham.

An invitation for the event doesn’t disclose a specific time or location, but tickets from patron level to host level range from $10,000 to $50,000.

According to a release from the White House, Harris will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to lowering costs through the Inflation Reduction Act.

She plans to meet with seniors and advocates to talk about the administration’s efforts to reduce the cost of healthcare.