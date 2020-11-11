Veterans find camaraderie and peace at Salem Lake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There were fewer bikers and walkers at Salem Lake in Winston-Salem. But Piedmont military veterans like Rob Caudill still got the comradery and peace they were looking for.

“It’s been a blessing to come back out and see friends. Met some great friends through the years,” said Caudill, a U.S. Army veteran.

It was the second meeting for Operation North State’s Cycling Heals, Vet Connect event. The group stopped walking and biking around Salem Lake in March because of the pandemic. At that time, over 40 men and women, representing all branches of the military, used to gather and talk. Now it’s down to 20 to 30 veterans. Terry Snyder coordinates the veteran events for Operation North State. Snyder was comfortable with the lower numbers because he wanted the veterans to remain safe while they enjoyed their time with other vets.

“We were all looking at the guidelines,” Snyder said. “So, when they lifted it, not only did it mean a lot to us, but it was requested by wounded and disabled vets that were coming out.”

Caudill said veterans wanted to come back out because they can let this out.

“We can talk to one another about our deepest, darkest feelings and feel like we are not being judged. If you talk to a civilian, they don’t grasp what your situation is,” Caudill said.

Tobias Kennedy is also a U.S. Army veteran. He backed up Caudill’s point.

“Sometimes the wife and kids don’t understand why you are in bed all day having the blues. One of your brothers, they say, ‘I was going through the same thing and this is what helped me,'” he said.

The group spent the morning at Salem Lake, socially distanced on the trail or inside of the lake house. While conversation and relaxation were the main goals for the second outing of Cycling Heals, Vet Connect, the day also carried a special meaning. The event is happening during the week of Veterans Day. The public has good intentions when they celebrate Veterans Day. But Kennedy explained, some vets probably want to honor the day on a smaller scale.

“The community supports us a lot and thanks us a lot and sometimes that can be overwhelming,” Kennedy said.

So, spending the morning at Salem Lake with other veterans was an ideal way to honor Veterans Day.

“Anything we can do to get the veterans out of the house, back with their friends and having fellowship, it means a lot, even more at Veterans Day,” Snyder said.

Cycling Heals, Vet Connect meets on the second Tuesday morning of the month at Salem Lake. For more information, call (336) 764-5967