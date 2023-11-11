FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Carolina Field of Honor on Saturday.

The ceremony featured color guards, special, the laying of the wreath, taps and other activities that honored our nation’s service members of the past and present.

“Well, a veteran is a special person, they’re the people that are willing to give their life to keep all of us safe, so we need to honor them every opportunity we can,” said Tom Dayvault, a veteran who spoke at the event.

LTC Shaun Conlin was the keynote speaker at the event.

Conlin is an Airborne Ranger and US Army veteran who is now a professor at the United States Military Academy.

The Carolina Field of Honor is one of the largest memorials that honors veterans on the East Coast.