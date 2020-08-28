Veteran reunited with dog tags 20 years after making them with high school sweetheart

WORCESTER, Mass. (WCVB) — It took about 20 years, but a military veteran has been reunited with some precious keepsakes.

They’re dog tags she had made before she joined the National Guard.

Tiffany Williams says she hasn’t seen the dog togs she was reunited with in decades.

“The anniversary of when my high school sweetheart and I made these dog tags…was 5/29/96,” Williams said. “He was a year ahead of me, so he gave me some insight onto why I should join the Guard and what the benefits were, and I said, ‘Yeah, that sounds awesome. We can do it together!’”

She served in the National Guard for five years.

The high school sweethearts eventually went their separate ways and so did her pair of keepsake dog tags until recently when she got a message on Facebook from a woman who had them.

“I said, ‘you have some dog tags?’ I said, ‘Where did you find them?’ And she responds back and says, ‘well, you know, I was at an estate sale out here in Chicopee, Mass…and they – they were just here,’” Williams said.

Williams doesn’t know how they got to Chicopee, band she’s just happy happy to have them back.

“Not only did she send me these dog tags I haven’t see in 20 years, she also sent me a gift card for my favorite take-out restaurant, Taco Bell, and also a very lovely set of jewelry — earrings and a necklace — and saying ‘thank you for your service,’” Williams said.

She says she won’t lose the tags again.

This time, she’s keeping them in a box with other memorabilia from her time in the military.