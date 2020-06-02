‘Very unlikely’ full-capacity RNC will be held in Charlotte in August, Gov. Roy Cooper says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican National Convention demanded that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper allow the event to happen in full with coronavirus restricitons on attendance.

The governor says that’s “very unlikely” to happen the way RNC officials are demanding.

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face covering is a necessity,” Cooper said in a letter to the RNC.

https://twitter.com/NC_Governor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1267862933729615872&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbs17.com%2Fnews%2Fnorth-carolina-news%2Fgov-cooper-rnc-unlikely-to-happen-in-charlotte-as-organizers-want%2F

In the letter, the governor writes that he received a May 30 letter in which the RNC demanded a “full convention” including “19,000 delegates, alternative delegates, staff, volunteers, elected officials and guests inside the Spectrum Center.”

They also demanded “full hotels and restaurants and bars at capacity.”

Cooper says he spoke with the RNC and President Donald Trump who wanted the state to guarantee a full arena.

The governor instead put his foot down, saying that North Carolina still wants a safe convention following CDC guidelines.

“We are happy to continue talking with you about what a scaled-down convention would look like and we still await your proposed plan for that,” Cooper wrote. We also await answers to the safety questions posed by our state Health and Human Services Secretary, specifically regarding social distancing and face covering.”