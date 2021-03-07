‘Very surprised’: NC man wins $100,000 jackpot after buying ticket at Food Lion

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Gary Gibson, of Roanoke Rapids, won a $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Just very surprised and excited,” said Gibson as he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He bought his winning ticket from the Food Lion on Roanoke Avenue in Roanoke Rapids for Saturday’s drawing.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Gibson took home $77,825.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Wednesday’s jackpot is $181,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.