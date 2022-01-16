‘Very happy moment’: Greensboro man plans to buy new car with $196,232 lottery win

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Everette Small, of Greensboro, had a “good start” to his day Thursday after winning a Cash 5 jackpot worth $196,232, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was a very happy moment,” Small said. “We’re tickled to death.”

The moment came the first thing in the morning as Small’s wife checked the numbers from the Wednesday night drawing.

She saw the ticket, which was bought the day before at the West Friendly BP on West Friendly Road in Greensboro, matched all five numbers in the drawing.

Small and his wife “started shaking” after realizing the ticket won the jackpot. “I hid the ticket,” he said.

Small claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $139,345.

The couple plan to buy a car and save the rest for a “rainy day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter