‘Very happy moment’: Greensboro man plans to buy new car with $196,232 lottery win

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Everette Small, of Greensboro, had a “good start” to his day Thursday after winning a Cash 5 jackpot worth $196,232, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was a very happy moment,” Small said. “We’re tickled to death.”

The moment came the first thing in the morning as Small’s wife checked the numbers from the Wednesday night drawing.

She saw the ticket, which was bought the day before at the West Friendly BP on West Friendly Road in Greensboro, matched all five numbers in the drawing.

Small and his wife “started shaking” after realizing the ticket won the jackpot. “I hid the ticket,” he said.

Small claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $139,345.

The couple plan to buy a car and save the rest for a “rainy day.”