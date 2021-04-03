‘Very disturbing’: Angry former employee drives through entrance, down aisles of NC Walmart

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Police say a disgruntled former employee crashed his car into a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. Friday, so, no customers were present but employees were there. Luckily, no one was injured but the store near Concord Mills was left with an expensive mess.

Several cars drove down thinking they could pull into the parking lot and get some shopping done, but Walmart told FOX 46 that the store will be closed until further notice.

Police say 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry deliberately plowed into the building. They say Gentry is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail being held on a $100,000 bond.

He faces two felony charges, including assault on a government official with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering as well as other misdemeanor charges

Walmart told me the company fired him from this store this past February.

“He may have had some problem with the way the management was handling the issue that he had with them,” a Concord Police spokesman said.

Police say Gentry crashed his car straight through the entrance and drove it down multiple aisles.

“If you take a car through a Walmart there’s going to be extensive damage, the aisles are wide enough so, there was a lot of property damage.”

Customers were shocked and disturbed when they found out why the store’s entrance was blocked.

“To hear that somebody drove through the Walmart is very disturbing, to be honest with you,” one customer told FOX 46.

She said she specifically goes to the Thunder Road store because she feels it’s safer than others. Today proved that wrong.

“It’s a blessing that nobody got hurt but that’s scary.”

Gentry is now facing a laundry list of charges, two of which are felonies. Walmart officials did not comment on the reason why Gentry was fired.

“If you’re losing your job, find other ways to deal with your anger,” the customer said.

Associates are currently still working in the store even though it’s not open to the public. They’re assisting in the cleanup efforts. They are being offered disaster pay and access to more resources for wellness information, family support, and career guidance.