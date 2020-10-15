Vehicle matching description of suspect vehicle from High Point homicide found burned on Green Drive

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle from a High Point homicide was found burned on Wednesday, according to a news release from High Point police.

Officers and firefighters located a 2018 Nissan Altima on fire in an abandoned brick structure on West Green Drive at 2:59 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle was reported stolen in High Point on Monday and matches the description of the vehicle involved in a homicide on East Martin Luther King Boulevard on Monday.

At about 6:10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of University Parkway and East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle that had been shot multiple times.

Two people in the car suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say 29-year-old Jasmine Maria Lewis, of High Point, was taken to a hospital where she died.

A man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the car found burned appears to have been intentionally set on fire. The contents of the vehicle are still being examined for evidence.