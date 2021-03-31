Vehicle crashes in Burlington church, leaves behind $65,000 in damages

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A vehicle crashed into a Burlington church on Tuesday evening, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 .m. Tuesday, firefighters and police responded to the crash at Gates of Zion Church at Beaumont Avenue and North Church Street.

At the scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the church and was inside the building.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and suffered only a minor injury.

The church, however, sustained major damage and is structurally compromised, according to the fire department.

The damage is estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents.