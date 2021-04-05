Vehicle connected to Greensboro Amber Alert recovered after stolen with 14-month-old in back seat; baby found in couple’s garden

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say they have found the vehicle involved in a Greensboro Amber Alert after it had been stolen with a 14-month-old child in the back seat, according to police. The news comes after the child turned up in a couple’s garden.

On Saturday, police issued an Amber Alert for 14-month-old Josea Andre Petty.

At about 12:16 a.m. that morning, Petty was in the back seat of a dark gray 2018 Kia Sorenta when it was stolen at a Valero Gas station at 2715 South Elm-Eugene Street.

A couple found Petty at about 7 a.m. in their garden outside their Memphis Street home. The baby was still in his car seat and was wearing a jacket.

The couple wrapped the baby in a blanket and called police.

The vehicle was found in Winston-Salem.

Police say there are two unidentified abductors, and no one has been arrested or charged.

