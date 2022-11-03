ROME, Ga. (WXIN) – You don’t have to live in the “Upside Down” to call the Creel house home.

The house featured as the home in the fourth season of “Stranger Things” baddie Vecna is on the market in Rome, Georgia, for $1.5 million.

Luckily, it looks nothing like the dilapidated estate seen in the Netflix series. The home, which was built in 1882, was restored by its latest owners to its original grandeur.

“You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show’s fourth season, including the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club,” reads the listing by Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate.

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

Courtesy of Andy Edwards / Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. Real Estate

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom house also comes with a two-bedroom guest house. Some of the more unique features of the home include a cast iron urinal, an antique wall safe and a 15-foot kitchen island.

In “Stranger Things” lore, the Creel house in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, was purchased by the Creel family in the 1960s and then was the site of a massacre. The home became neglected until the rise of Vecna (portrayed by Jamie Campbell Bower), who lured teens to their demise with the ticking of a grandfather clock inside the vast manor.

According to the listing, the actual 6,000-square-foot home was used as a popular bed and breakfast for “many years.” It was last sold in 2019 for $350,000, according to the Georgia MLS.

Rome, Georgia, is about 90 minutes northwest of Atlanta.