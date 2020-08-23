Vanessa Bryant shares message of love on birthday of late husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram to her late husband Kobe Bryant on his birthday Sunday.

In the message, she writes that she wishes Kobe and Gigi were with her to celebrate his birthday.

“I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

She goes on to thank for Kobe for growing up with her and teaching her to be strong and to see the best in people.

“Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed,” she wrote.

She says that she is sure Kobe is proud of their daughters who are growing up to be strong.

“I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday,” she wrote.

Vanessa Bryant ends her message to Kobe by thanking him for loving her “enough to last several lifetimes” and saying that his family loves him always and is celebrating him on his birthday.