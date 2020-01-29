Watch Now
Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram profile picture to photo of Kobe, Gianna in 1st public move since helicopter crash

(Vanessa Bryant/Instagram)
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, made a first public acknowledgment Wednesday since the death of her husband and one of their children, changing the profile photo on her Instagram account to one of the basketball legend and their 13-year-old daughter sharing a tender moment.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Feb. 14, 2016, before Kobe's final NBA All-Star Game. (Elsa/Getty Images)
The retired NBA legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed Sunday morning in Southern California in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant has not publicly spoken or released a statement. After the crash she made her Instagram page private. Wednesday it was public again with a new profile image.

In the photo, Kobe Bryant is wearing an NBA all-star warmup and leans over to put his arms around Gianna. The two smile sweetly as they embrace.

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant married in 2001. They had four daughters.

