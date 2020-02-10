Vandals smash windows at Peeler Elementary School, police say

Vandals appeared to smash several windows at Peeler Elementary School, a school closed after it was hit by a tornado in 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vandals appeared to smash several windows at Peeler Elementary School, a school closed after it was hit by a tornado in 2018.

On Sunday, police responded to a burglar alarm at the school at 2200 Randall St.

At the scene, officers found damage to several of the school's outside windows.

Police say it does not appear anyone went into the building.

School personnel is working to secure the windows.

Police say the school is currently condemned.

It was one of the facilities damaged when a tornado struck Greensboro in 2018. Since then, students have been attending Bluford Elementary School.