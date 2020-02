Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash involving two vehicles ended with a van crashing into a Winston-Salem convenience store, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 6:35 p.m, WSFD tweeted a video showing the white van with its hazard lights still flashing at the corner of the Titanic Food Mart on the corner of Cameron Avenue and East 14th Street.

Two people were injured.

The fire department warns the public to avoid the area if possible.