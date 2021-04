DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A van overturned on Tyro Road after crashing into a power pole, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 4:47 a.m. Friday, troopers say a van was heading east on Tyro Road when it ran off the road to the right and hit a power pole.

The van then overturned in the road.

The driver, 34-year-old Shaun Shiotasso, of Lexington, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say that charges will be filed.