Valentine’s Day rush for local florists

According to the National Retail Federation, we will spend $196 this Valentine's Day, that's up from last year's $162. Most of that money will be spent on dinner and of course flowers.

At Llanes Flower Shop in High Point, Ron High is one of five designers that are working nonstop.

"They'll clean the shop out," High said. "If it's movable, they will take it because they can't go home empty-handed. They got to have something to take home."

So the designers will work deep into the night, making one flower arrangement after another. The long hours don't bother High.

"It's putting smiles on people's faces," High said. "There's a lot of benefits involved."

Down the road in Archdale, Flowers on Greenoak is also doing its part to spread love on Valentine's Day.

"We love it," Flowers on Greenoak owner Stan Reid said. "You are working with flowers and you are helping people. They are expressing love and all kinds of feelings so it's really a great feeling."

Whether its a small vase or three dozen, roses are still the number one item to buy for your Valentine. But florists say they have seen some changes over the years.

"We do a lot of mixed vases with other flowers mixed in with the roses," Reid said.

"Plants are becoming popular too like the hydrangeas," High said. "You can plant those in the yard and they will come back year after year. You will get more mileage that way."

Another change florist have noticed, most of their orders are no longer walking through the door.

"The majority of orders now are phone and internet-based, website orders," Reid said.

Friday will be their busiest day. Both florists will have extra store clerks and more delivery drivers. And with Valentine's Day on a Friday, they feel they will be busy on Saturday.

"It's kind of surprising," Reid said. "The day after Valentine's Day because there's always somebody that has forgotten the holiday even though it's been coming for 365 days. So they find themselves in the dog house and we help them get out of it."

And at the end of the Valentine's Day rush...

"It's a relief. You did it," High said. "You filled every order you had and you did it with pride."