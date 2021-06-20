Vacationing kids cited for dragging Florida gator with noose

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alligator (Getty Images)

Alligator (Getty Images)

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. (AP) — Three California children are in trouble after catching an alligator by its neck and dragging it to shore while vacationing near a Florida lake.

Authorities say the children hooked a noose around the gator at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John and dragged it to shore Thursday night.

Florida Wildlife Commission spokesperson Chad Weber says the 16-year-old was issued a citation for feeding, enticing or molesting alligators.

The 6-year-old and 8-year-old were not given any citations.

Florida Today reports a trapper was called out to remove the rope and pick up the reptile for public safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter