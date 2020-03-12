Vacant building could become new Asheboro police precinct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A vacant building in Randolph county could soon have a new tenant, one Asheboro city leaders say will make the neighborhood safer.

The building located at 1453 N. Fayetteville St. sits on the city's north side.

The main police department is almost two and a half miles down the road. It's about a seven-minute drive for officers on a call, even longer with traffic.

The police chief says that's too long.

“We try to shoot for a five-minute response time. By the time 911 gives us the call, we would like to be at the residence or business in five minutes or less,” said Chief Mark Lineberry, of the Asheboro Police Department.

That goal is not always being met for the people living on the north side of Asheboro.

The solution moves police closer to the calls.

“I bet it’s been vacant for 10 years or more,” Lineberry said.

The department has been searching for a second building for a couple years.

Right now they're looking at making a former bank on North Fayetteville Street their home for the next five years.

“I think it’s good for everyone involved. It would be good for the police department and the community," Lineberry said.

The building was built in the 70s and Mayor David Smith says it needs repairs.

“It needs a roof, a lot of tender love and care. A lot of sprucing up," Smith said.

But the work is nothing compared to the need of this community.

“Response times will be better. Security will be better. The people in this shopping center, the Board of Elections, are excited about having us in the neighborhood," Smith said.

The police chief tells FOX8 officers have also outgrown their current space.

Asheboro City Council will vote on the lease during its April 9 meeting. If approved, the police department hopes to open the precinct before the end of the year.