VA mass COVID-19 vaccine event to vaccinate 10,000th veteran on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. — A mass COVID-19 vaccine event held by the Salisbury VA Health Care System will vaccinate the 10,000th veteran on Saturday.

The event will take place at VA centers in Salisbury, Charlotte and Kernersville.

The Salisbury VA Health Care System released the following information on Wednesday:

Salisbury VA Health Care System will host a Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Event on Saturday, Feb. 13. All three sites will participate, with Salisbury VA vaccinating 800 Veterans; Charlotte VA Health Care Center vaccinating 300 Veterans; and Kernersville VA Health Care Center vaccinating 500 Veterans. Leadership anticipates vaccinating its 10,000th Veteran overall by 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Bldg. 6 Gymnasium on the Salisbury campus.

This is the second mass vaccination event Salisbury VA has held in the span of two weeks.

“We vaccinated 952 Veterans over a two-day period during our last vaccine event,” said Salisbury VA Chief of Staff Randall Gehle. “Now we are attempting to do 1,600 in a single day. I believe we have the dedicated staff to accomplish this.”

A total of 90 additional staff, distributed over the three sites, will be on hand to ensure this event runs efficiently.

“We are doing whatever we can to help our Veterans get back to some semblance of normalcy,” said Salisbury VA Health Care System Director Joseph Vaughn. “Our facilities have done an incredible job of vaccinating Veterans. And the fact that we are coming up on our 10,000th vaccinated Veteran is quite a milestone for us.”

Salisbury VA Medical Center and its Health Care Centers in Charlotte and Kernersville currently have vaccinated more than 8,000 Veterans and nearly 2,000 employees.

Vaccination events like this are something senior leadership would like to see continue as vaccine supplies increase.

“As we get it, we’re going to use it,” said Gehle. “Vaccine will not sit on our shelves.”

This event is by appointment only. Eligible Veterans include those who are 65 and over, frontline essential workers, and Veterans younger than 65 who have CDC defined high-risk conditions.