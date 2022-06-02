UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) – The Uvalde CISD board of trustees and superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced Wednesday students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary School campus.

“We are working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide that information as soon as it is finalized,” the letter said.

In a Monday report from The Hill, President Joe Biden told a local Texas official he wanted to tear down the school.

The letter from the board and superintendent said they are working with agencies to help identify improvements on all UCISD campuses.

“UCISD has and will continue to work with law enforcement who are investigating the event…” the letter said.