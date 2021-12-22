Using a COVID-19 home test? Make sure it’s not one of these recalled tests

(WGHP) — With Christmas and holiday travel on the horizon, more people are turning to home COVID-19 tests to make sure they’re good to go.

You may want to be careful, however, as a batch of Elume-brand home tests have been recalled and may not provide accurate results.

Use this tool on the Ellume COVID test website to find out if your test is affected by this recall.

Anyone who purchased a recalled test can request a replacement by using the form on the Ellume website.

On Oct. 5, the Food and Drug Administration recalled certain lots of Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests. The company says that these specific batches of tests have “higher-than-acceptable false positive test results for SARS-CoV-2.” There have been 35 reports of false positive results sent to the FDA.

Negative results from the tests are not affected.

This means that anyone who uses one of these particular Ellume COVID-19 home tests may get a positive test when they are actually negative.

The recall was initially for more than 400,000 tests. That number later jumped to about 2 million as Ellume gathered additional information.

The FDA takes this kind of defect very seriously, categorizing this recall as “Class I,” the most serious type of recall. The FDA says using these tests may cause serious adverse health consequences or death. A false positive could lead to delayed treatment, further spread of the virus and/or unnecessary COVID-19 treatments.

As of Dec. 16, the FDA lists this as the only active recall for COVID-19 home tests.