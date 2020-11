TAMPA (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in Cuba Sunday and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where a hurricane warning was posted for a storm that has left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America, where it hit last week as a major hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm could become a hurricane before reaching the Florida Keys nd it declared hurricane and storm surge warnings for the Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including Florida Bay, with the storm expected to reach that area by Monday night or early Tuesday.