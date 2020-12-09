USA Diving 2021 World Cup Trials in Greensboro to be postponed indefinitely

GREENSBORO, N.C. — USA Diving’s 2021 World Cup Trials, set for next week in Greensboro, will be postponed, according to a news release.

USA Diving has not yet set a rescheduled date.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said USA Diving President Lee Michaud. “But after receiving feedback from public health professionals, our athletes, coaches and other individuals, we felt it was in the best interests of our community’s health to refrain from traveling and coming together at this time.”

The High-Performance staff is looking into options for holding a qualifying event at a later date as well as other options for selecting a team for the upcoming FINA World Cup in April 2021.

USA Diving says the organization is confident that they can come up with a solution to put forth the best team possible.

“We look forward to continuing to work with USA Diving to schedule future dates when we can welcome a field of the nation’s best divers to Greensboro,” said Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.

USA Diving thanks the Greensboro Aquatic Center, where the event had been scheduled to take place, for their support, understanding and flexibility

All registration fees for the World Cup Trials will be refunded.