US sees new daily high for positive virus tests

BALTIMORE — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has soared to a new daily high in the United States.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates the number of confirmed cases reached 184,514 on Friday as the number of people infected continues to surge.

The Johns Hopkins data shows the seven-day rolling average for virus-related deaths reported daily in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from about 828 on Oct. 30 to 1,047 on Friday, an increase of about 26%

The seven-day rolling positivity rate also rose over the past two weeks from 6.4 to 9.6, an increase of about 50%, even as the number of tests performed has grown.

In North Carolina, about 1,425 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Two updates were made to the NC COVID-19 dashboards on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, that impacted numbers, according to a NCDHHS statement provided below:

“Hospitalization Data: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised the criteria for reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations. Previously, the CDC required that hospitals report patients only when they were under isolation precautions, which is typically a maximum of 21 days. Because patients may suffer the effects of COVID-19 for a longer period of time, the CDC now requires that hospitalizations be reported for the entire length of stay. As a result, it is likely that North Carolina will see a one-time increase in hospitalizations and a continued higher number under the new definition. Time of Reporting: NCDHHS is modifying the time that the data is pulled for the dashboards. As a result, there will be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 as the data will cover 10 hours as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period.”

Saturday marked the highest amount of new cases with 3,885 new cases reported.

The three previous highest numbers of new cases were recorded on Oct. 30, Thursday Nov. 5, and Friday Nov. 6 with the record of 2,908.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends and neighbors from getting sick.”



The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 309,118, and 4,756 people have died. 294,328 are molecular positive cases, and 14,790 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 4,576,735 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7.9% of those tests have been positive.

5,153 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 15,749 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, there have been 261,719 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).