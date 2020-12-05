US reaches daily high of nearly 228,000 COVID cases

Coronavirus infections continue to spread at record levels in the United States, reaching a new daily high of nearly 228,000 cases on Friday.

The 227,885 cases eclipses the previous high of more than 217,000 on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 attributable deaths in the U.S. has passed 2,000 for the first time since the spring. It reached 2,011 on Friday. Two weeks ago, the seven-day average was 1,448. There were 2,607 deaths reported in the U.S. on Friday.

Globally, Johns Hopkins reports more than 1.5 million people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, including more than 279,000 in the United States.

In North Carolina, about 2,171 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Saturday’s hospitalization numbers are the highest the state has seen yet.

Health officials reported a new record of 6,018 COVID cases recorded in a single day.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 388,552, and 5,5516 people have died. 363,698 are molecular positive cases, and 24,852 are antigen-positive cases.

There have been 5,521,760 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 10.7% of those tests have been positive.

4,687 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,155 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Nov. 30, there have been 315,979 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

The NCDHHS released the following statement on Saturday from NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen:

“In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now. We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives.”