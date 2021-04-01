US Marshals find statutory rape suspect with guns, drugs in Salisbury, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury man wanted on statutory rape charges was found with weapons and drugs, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal’s Service tracked down John Thomas Leach, 38, to the 500 block of Harris Road in Salisbury.

Leach was wanted out of Salisbury on multiple charges, including assault on a child under 12, statutory sex offense with a child, statutory rape of a child under 13 and indecent liberties with a child.

Leach had two firearms when they found him, and a search warrant led to the discovery of about 494 grams of suspected heroin. They also seized other narcotics, drug paraphernalia and money.

Leach now also faces charges of felony maintaining a dwelling to keep and store drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He received an $800,000 secured bond.