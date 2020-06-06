US Marine Corps bans public displays of Confederate battle flags on installations

The U.S. Marine Corps. has issued new guidance banning depictions of the Confederate battle flag in public and work spaces aboard installations.

This includes bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters, flags and more.

“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps.” the corps said in part in a statement. “Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society. This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security and good order and discipline. This must be addressed.”

Read the full maradmin signed Friday.