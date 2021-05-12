US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

News

by: , Tiffany Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. health advisers have endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up.

On Wednesday afternoon, a federal vaccine advisory committee issued recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds.

The FDA announced on Monday the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

Previously, only those 16+ were eligible for the vaccine. The company had announced recently they would seek authorization to expand the age range.

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday.

“This is a watershed moment in our ability to fight back the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president who’s also a pediatrician, told The Associated Press.

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for teenagers but also nearly eliminated all risks of catching COVID-19.

The company did note that some children have similar reactions to adults from the second shot including fever, chills, and aches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter