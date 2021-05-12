US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. health advisers have endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up.

On Wednesday afternoon, a federal vaccine advisory committee issued recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds.

The FDA announced on Monday the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old.

Previously, only those 16+ were eligible for the vaccine. The company had announced recently they would seek authorization to expand the age range.

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday.

“This is a watershed moment in our ability to fight back the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president who’s also a pediatrician, told The Associated Press.

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for teenagers but also nearly eliminated all risks of catching COVID-19.

The company did note that some children have similar reactions to adults from the second shot including fever, chills, and aches.