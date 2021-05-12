US government clears way for tankers to transport overweight loads of gas using highways amid Colonial Pipeline shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The U.S. Government has paved the way for overweight loads of gasoline to be transported on highways across the East Coast as the Colonial Pipeline remains closed.

On Tuesday night, the Department of Transportation announced that they are allowing Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to use Interstate highways to transport overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels, under existing disaster declarations.

The Environmental Protection Agency also issued a second emergency fuel waiver expanding on a waiver that EPA issued Tuesday morning for the District of Columbia and areas of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

This second waiver waives the requirements for low volatility conventional gasoline and Reformulated Gasoline for the District of Columbia, Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Specific Counties of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and areas of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.