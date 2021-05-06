US Department of Health and Human Services considering American Hebrew Academy site to house unaccompanied migrant children

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is looking into using the American Hebrew Academy site as a facility for unaccompanied migrant children.

According to a notice sent to Guilford County Board of Comissioners, USDHHS is informed the state and local officials that representatives would be at the school for an assessment on Tuesday.

USDHHS says that it is assessing the location “for potential use as a temporary influx care facility for UC at some point in the future. If selected, the American Hebrew Academy would remain unoccupied but available for use to ensure that children are not kept in border patrol stations for longer than 72 hours.”

This is a developing story.

