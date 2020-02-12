US Coast Guard eases tattoo restrictions to draw new recruits

A tattoo is seen on the hand of U.S. Coast Guard senior chief petty officer Louis Coleman as he pilots the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hawksbill while on patrol in the Pacific Ocean off of the coast of San Francisco on March 7, 2013. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A policy change means the most-promising recruits to the United States Coast Guard won’t be turned away because of their tattoos, WTKR reports.

The USGS has eased its policy on tattoos, allowing service members to have tattoos on the back of their hands, so long as those tattoos are no longer than an inch, and no more than one finger tattoo on each hand.

And that chest tattoo is A-OK. That is, if it can’t be seen over a crew neck T-shirt.

“We changed our policy in 2016 and recruiters found they were sending people away that were otherwise qualified,” USCG Lt. Toni Pehrson told WTKR. “It’s so important to the Coast Guard because we really want to attract the highest quality recruits and the highest quality individuals into the Coast Guard, not let things like a tattoo policy bar them from entering.”

This marks the Coast Guard’s second tattoo policy change in four years.