NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States has emboldened abortion opponents around the world, while advocates of abortion rights worry the Supreme Court ruling could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries.

Argentine activist Ruth Zurbriggen says Friday’s ruling “shows that these types of rights are always at risk of being steamrolled.”

In El Salvador, anti-abortion campaigner Sara Larin expresses hope the ruling will help make it possible “to abolish abortion in the United States and throughout the world.”