WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash and fuel spill has forced police to shut down U.S. 52 north in Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

At about 9:56 a.m., police responded to a crash on U.S. 52 north near Liberty Street.

The crash caused a fuel spill.

Due to the spill, the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed at the 25th Street exit.

The N.C. Department of Transportation estimates that the highway will reopen by 1 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.