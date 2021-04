UPDATE: The road has reopened.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — US-52 northbound is closed near Winston-Salem at mile marker 114 due to a crash, according to NC transportation officials.

The road was closed at 4:58 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 7:58 p.m.

Transportation officials are asking anyone trying to take exit 114 to Germantown Road to follow the directions of workers on scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.