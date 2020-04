US 52 at I-40 in Winston-Salem closed after tractor-trailer overturns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- U.S. 52 has reopened at Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department shared video from the scene.

WSFD reports the truck was hauling crushed cars.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.