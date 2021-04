FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — US-421 Northbound is closed near Winston-Salem due to a crash on Sunday afternoon, according to NC transportation officials.

The road was closed at mile marker 221 near Macy Grove Road at 6:47 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 9:47 p.m.

Drivers are advised to take I-40 West to Exit 203, Take Exit 203 to NC-66 North, turn right onto NC-66 North and then follow NC-66 North to access US-421 at Exit 222.