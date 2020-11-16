US 421 north reopens after crash near Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash shut down U.S. 421 northbound near Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
NCDOT says the crash happened at about 6:28 a.m. Monday near Exit 221 for Macey Grove Road.
The road has since reopened.
